The use of biofuels for aviation will be a political decision, says minister

Published 14:28 on May 25, 2022

The pathway for decarbonising the aviation sector will be a political decision because of the lack of available biofuels, while public investment in infrastructure for alternative energies will require concrete evidence of emission reductions rather than "dreams", an Italian minister told a conference Wednesday.