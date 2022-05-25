Climate Impact X (CIX) has formed a partnership with a UK-based carbon finance firm to hold its first auction for nature-based carbon credits, the newly-formed Singapore-based carbon exchange announced on Wednesday.
Singapore’s CIX announces first carbon credit auction in Q3 for three projects
Climate Impact X (CIX) has formed a partnership with a UK-based carbon finance firm to hold its first auction for nature-based carbon credits, the newly-formed Singapore-based carbon exchange announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.