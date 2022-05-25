Singapore’s CIX announces first carbon credit auction in Q3 for three projects

Published 07:56 on May 25, 2022 / Last updated at 07:56 on May 25, 2022 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Climate Impact X (CIX) has formed a partnership with a UK-based carbon finance firm to hold its first auction for nature-based carbon credits, the newly-formed Singapore-based carbon exchange announced on Wednesday.