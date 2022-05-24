California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values fell to levels not seen since Oct. 2017 this week as utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) held a large sale amid free-falling prices.
LCFS Market: California prices drop to double digits amid bumper PG&E sale
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values fell to levels not seen since Oct. 2017 this week as utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) held a large sale amid free-falling prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.