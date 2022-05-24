LCFS Market: California prices drop to double digits amid bumper PG&E sale

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values fell to levels not seen since Oct. 2017 this week as utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) held a large sale amid free-falling prices.