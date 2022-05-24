EEX Group to feature vintage-specific nature-based offsets, removals among voluntary product suite

Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX) Group on Tuesday announced the launch schedule of a voluntary carbon market (VCM) product suite, with vintage-differentiated nature-based units and removals-focused credits among the four standardised contracts offered across multiple time zones.