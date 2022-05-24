Americas > EEX Group to feature vintage-specific nature-based offsets, removals among voluntary product suite

EEX Group to feature vintage-specific nature-based offsets, removals among voluntary product suite

Published 19:59 on May 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:00 on May 24, 2022  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX) Group on Tuesday announced the launch schedule of a voluntary carbon market (VCM) product suite, with vintage-differentiated nature-based units and removals-focused credits among the four standardised contracts offered across multiple time zones.

