Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX) Group on Tuesday announced the launch schedule of a voluntary carbon market (VCM) product suite, with vintage-differentiated nature-based units and removals-focused credits among the four standardised contracts offered across multiple time zones.
EEX Group to feature vintage-specific nature-based offsets, removals among voluntary product suite
