Progressive MEPs fear REPowerEU will scupper chances of higher ETS ambition

Published 22:05 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 22:05 on May 24, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

A European Parliament compromise on the EU ETS reform might lose relevance in the run-up to a vote by the full assembly next month in the wake of proposed changes to the supply-managing MSR via the REPowerEU strategy.