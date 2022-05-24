Extra MSR carbon sales under REPowerEU seen evenly spread over four years -EC

Published 10:16 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 10:16 on May 24, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission plans to evenly distribute sales of some 250 million EUAs over four years from the bloc’s MSR under its proposed REPowerEU strategy, an official said Tuesday.