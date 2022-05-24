The European Commission plans to evenly distribute sales of some 250 million EUAs over four years from the bloc’s MSR under its proposed REPowerEU strategy, an official said Tuesday.
Extra MSR carbon sales under REPowerEU seen evenly spread over four years -EC
