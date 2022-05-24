Greater China Environmental Markets Correspondent, Carbon Pulse – Greater China

Location: Greater China

Job type: Full time

Start date: As soon as possible

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. Founded in 2015 and with reporters across the globe, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output, though we also report on related environmental markets including biofuel credit trading programmes.

The role

As our Greater China Environmental Markets Correspondent, your main focus will be on:

• All developments concerning Mainland China’s emissions trading system, on the policy side as well as market activities

• Greater China’s carbon offset markets, both the domestic markets and trends in participation in the wider international voluntary market

• Other major climate policy efforts introduced by governments or emerging in the private sector

• Hong Kong’s journey towards establishing itself as a global carbon trading hub and Taiwan’s carbon pricing policy development and its corporate responses

• Trends and developments within China’s energy sector and ongoing power market reforms

• You will work closely with and partially overlap with colleagues covering adjacent regions, such as Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia

• You will also be part of a global team, and work with colleagues worldwide on broader market trends as well as policy developments, such as at the annual UN climate talks

About you

• You excel at building up and maintaining a wide network of sources and contacts in all aspects of your field

• You are a self-starter and able to work independently, eager to identify and explore deeper policy/market trends while also managing the steady flow of spot news stories

• You have native-level Chinese language skills, and the ability to speak and write English at a professional level

• You have at least two years’ experience in either reporting, or working in the carbon/climate/energy industries

• You have the ability to manage your time and multi-task effectively

• You are proficient in reading large swathes of content sources to monitor them for relevant news and other useful information

• You are willing to occasionally travel to participate in industry conferences

What you can expect

Carbon Pulse is a start-up specialist information agency with a strong reputation in a fast-growing global market. We pride ourselves on our extensive knowledge of the markets we cover and our ability to provide our subscribers with the information and insights they need. We will provide the training you need to do your job at the required level, and offer you the level of responsibility you will need to grow.

• You will be compensated in accordance to your level of experience.

• You will report to our China chief representative.

• You will be based in Greater China, either working from home or a co-working space.

• You will be encouraged to and supported in building a track record of producing insightful initiative stories that provide our readers with unrivalled insight into the market, to go hand-in-hand with your breaking news spot stories

To apply, email your resume and a cover letter to admin@carbon-pulse.com. If you have questions about the role, feel free to get in touch with Stian Reklev at stian@carbon-pulse.com.

This job ad is valid until a suitable candidate has been found. We will conduct interviews upon the receipt of suitable applications, so send yours early.

Only candidates whose applications are being strongly considered will be contacted for interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law.