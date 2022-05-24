India’s Gujarat signs MoU to design emissions trading scheme

Published 05:55 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 05:55 on May 24, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

India’s Gujarat state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a US university and a local non-government organisation to establish and design a cap and trade market for emissions from large industrial sources, it announced this week.