Carbon Farming Project Manager (Sourcing), Climate Friendly – Brisbane

Primary purpose of this position

Work in a small team to find and develop new carbon farming projects. The role will be primarily focused on sourcing and delivering projects that involve tree planting at scale. The candidate will provide internal subject matter expertise in both Environmental Planting and Plantations (Forestry) carbon farming methods. The role will focus on North Eastern NSW & regional Tasmania initially, and include activities ranging from:

• operational plantation forest silvicultural advice

• operational environmental planting/biodiverse planting advice

• analytics

• land manager, conservation partner and forestry industry stakeholder engagement

• fieldwork

• data collection and collation

• ongoing client and project management.

The position would suit someone with knowledge and experience in plantation forest silviculture or larger scale biodiversity planting planning, initial planting and ongoing management; excellent communication skills; experience in dealing with rural clients face to face and over the phone; and skills and confidence (or willingness to be trained) in establishing partnerships, winning new business and client engagement. An understanding of natural capital, GIS, competence in driving in isolated areas and the ability to work independently and as part of a team are also valuable.

Key outcomes/ accountabilities

Include but are not limited to:

– Drive new carbon project registrations through:

• Initial engagement with land managers

• Presenting carbon farming opportunities to land managers, conservation organisations and the forest industry.

• Field work /farm visits

• Work with Due diligence team to quantify carbon potential and collate data for project registration, project audit and continued project management

• Managing internal estimation of the carbon potential of Environmental Planting sites

• Work internally to co-ordinate and drive Environmental Planting and/or Plantation Forestry project registrations (with land manager and conservation partner organisations)

• Initial management of tree planting carbon projects

– Undertake basic/intermediate QGIS mapping tasks as necessary

– Maintain good working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including clients, industry regulators, government departments, Aboriginal Corporations, and other partner organisations.

About Climate Friendly

Acting to combat climate change is one of the world’s most pressing challenges. Climate Friendly was founded in 2003 as a profit-for-purpose business. Our growing team is passionate about active land management, and we are focused on finding economically viable solutions to maximise our impact on climate change. We have a proven track record, having reached 20Mt in carbon abatement by the end of 2020. We are scaling up to reduce emissions by 100Mt by 2025, helping to build a sustainable land sector as a part of a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

As one of Australia’s largest and most experienced carbon farming project service providers, Climate Friendly helps landholders and land managers to unlock economic, social and environmental value through improved management of Australia’s land. This includes more than 100 partnerships with farmers, plantation managers, agribusiness, and Indigenous groups on carbon farming projects.

Selection Criteria

Ideal candidate skills and knowledge are listed below:

• Qualifications/lived experience in fields related to Forestry / Natural Resources/ Environmental Science or Agriculture.

• Experience in customer engagement and securing service agreements advantageous.

• Experience in management/coordination and or delivery of tree planting (biodiversity or forestry centred) projects (i.e 20ha to thousands of ha).

• Enthusiasm for sourcing new business, a good phone manner and willingness to call land managers to discuss carbon opportunities.

• Comfort with Microsoft suite, CRM systems and ideally basic skills in mapping systems like QGIS and/or willingness and capacity to quickly up-skill in this space.

• Interest in land management/understanding of the Agricultural sector and empathy with the rural community.

• Previous experience with Emissions Reduction Fund/Carbon Farming advantageous

• Capacity to travel for fieldwork on a regular basis (1 week a month generally) and experience working/traveling in isolated areas using a 4WD.

Location and Travel

Ideal location would allow easy access to either North East NSW or Tasmania for field work, however location is negotiable for the right applicant. A willingness and ability to travel to these regions is essential.

To apply for the position please submit your CV and a short cover letter addressing the selection criteria, preferred location and salary expectations. Applications will close 5pm Friday 17th June 2022 unless position is filled earlier. Apply from here.

Climate Friendly encourages people from diverse backgrounds to apply, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disabilities.