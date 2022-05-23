Originator, brokers, analyst (multiple roles), Carbon Market Solutions – New Zealand

Head of Origination (Full-Time)

As Head of Origination, you will pay a key role in identifying and securing partnership agreements to develop renewable energy and nature based solutions projects in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. You will have had at least 5 years of prior experience with climate finance and/or carbon markets and experience in business development either in New Zealand and/or internationally. It is important that you are familiar with key concepts around climate change and carbon trading. Ideally, you are somebody who likes to travel and is willing to visit various locations with a goal to sign up new projects. The preference will be for this role to be located in Auckland or Wellington but it is flexible. The Head of Origination will be expected to join the senior management of the company.

For more information please send an email/cover letter explaining why you would like to apply together with a copy of your CV to michael@carbonmarketsolutions.com

Carbon Broker (North Island) (Part-Time)

The successful candidate will play a key role in selling our stock of carbon credits (VERs and NZUs) to clients in New Zealand and internationally with a focus on the North Island of New Zealand. You will play a lead role in building client relations in this area of the business helping to understand the current and future needs of clients to buy carbon credits. Following a short period of training in the carbon market, you will be immediately client facing talking with existing clients and finding new ones with the goal of putting together carbon credit deals. The preference for this role would be to be located in Auckland, or Wellington but it is flexible.

Carbon Broker (South Island) (Part-Time)

The successful candidate with play a key role in selling our stock of carbon credits (VERs and NZUs) to clients in New Zealand and internationally with a focus on the South Island of New Zealand. You will play a lead role in building client relations in this area of the business helping to understand the current and future needs of clients to buy carbon credits. Following a short period of training in the carbon market, you will be immediately client facing talking with existing clients and finding new ones with the goal of putting together carbon credit deals. The preference for this role would be to be located in Christchurch, but it is flexible.

Junior Research Analyst (Part-Time)

The successful candidate will be someone with a keen interest in the carbon market both in New Zealand and internationally who wants to learn more about how the carbon market works. The candidate will be involved in undertaking carbon market research and supporting carbon brokers in their work. The successful candidate could be a university student willing to take on this job in a part-time role with an interest in climate change, the carbon market, and a willingness to learn.

