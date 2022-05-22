Labor claims victory in Australia’s climate election, ACCU market set to be transformed

Published 05:20 on May 22, 2022 / Last updated at 05:46 on May 22, 2022

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s next prime minister as the Labor Party claimed victory in Saturday’s federal election, however it is yet to be determined if the party has won enough seats to form majority government or will be forced to negotiate with a sea of Green and so-called “teal” independents that put climate policy at the heart of their agendas.