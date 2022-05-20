Klimatribe Sales Associate, Strive – Madrid

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Strive belongs to the Vertis Environmental Finance group. For over 20 years, our mission is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. At Strive we have developed Klimatribe, a 3-in-1 platform that seeks to engage employees in the fight against climate change by measuring, reducing and neutralizing their carbon footprint.

As our ideal candidate, you will be passionate about a zero-carbon world, entrepreneurial in your creativity, and strategic in your actions. You will already have some experience in sales and will be excited about developing new business with our corporate clients.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

REQUIREMENTS

Fluent or native English speaker. Spanish, Dutch, French, or knowledge of other European languages are a plus.

Have 1 – 3 years successful track record in sales, B2B will be an advantage

Passion and education on sustainability or related industry is desirable

Have exceptional communication skills

Goal-oriented

Empathy to anticipate and understand clients’ needs, resilience and self-motivated

Good problem-solving capacity. Develop a process that helps clients determine the best solutions

Have high energy

RESPONSIBILITIES

Build and execute a sales business plan according to your manager. Develop new business.

Contact clients directly and build your relationships.

Follow up and support customers with strategic and administrative tasks.

Prepare proposals for the clients together with your manager

Data entry tasks for sales figures, metrics, and reports

Develop sales process improvements

WHAT WE OFFER

Work for an inspiring vision for a more sustainable future.

The opportunity to join an early-stage product team with incredible opportunity and help grow the product into a profitable addition to the business.

We believe in the future of work being FLEXIBLE, and we offer our employees flexible working from home agreements.

Work amongst a diverse team of passionate, and high-calibre individuals located across the world.

Team events to bring our people in amazing destinations across Europe.

Career development opportunities.

Of course, a competitive salary and bonus scheme

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future.

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs