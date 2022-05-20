Sales support, Sweden+Nordics, Vertis – Brussels

Our Vertis international growing team in Brussels is looking for a new talented Swedish sales individual with a passion for trading and sustainability to support our Nordics carbon sales trading team!

At Vertis, our mission is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. How?

We help our clients to comply with the EU-ETS directive by buying and selling carbon certificates on their behalf.

Carbon trading is one of the fastest-growing commodity markets in the world and this new green economy offers an exceptional career future to jump in.

The role is based in Brussels

Role & learning curve

This position will report to the Nordics manager and will be responsible to help the team in every commercial and marketing aspect to ensure the highest quality service to our primarily Swedish, and secondarily Danish and Norwegian clients.

Once a certain level of competency is achieved, the career path could extend to other sectors and markets, specifically the Nordics Shipping industry which is going to be the newest and most promising market regarding carbon emissions trading.

This opportunity will cover every aspect of the carbon trading market, coached by top commodity traders, within Europe’s leading carbon trading firm.

Our goal is to train you to become a top environmental sales trader, with a deep knowledge of the carbon market, by full immersion in some of the biggest industries helping them reduce their CO2 emissions.

More About the Role and Core Responsibilities

Join our Carbon Trading Desk to support our traders covering the Swedish and Nordic markets.

Direct client contact, managing customer accounts and following up with customers for administrative purposes.

Develop a deep understanding of the carbon market, including buyers, sellers, and competitors.

Performing data entry tasks for sales figures, metrics other key data.

Help to prepare proposals for the clients.

Scheduling customer meetings, assisting to organize travel and accommodations for any salesperson that is meeting clients outside of the office.

Helping to organize the conferences and preparing PR materials.

Develop sales process improvements.

Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market by representing our company during specific events.

What is next…

Once you’ve mastered the above responsibilities, you will have the keys to becoming a top and successful carbon sales trader within Vertis Environmental finance and be very well positioned to fully manage your own clients and market.

We believe you will be great for this role if you…

Are native Swedish, fluent English. Danish, and/or Norwegian is considered a plus

Have a relevant degree in Economics, Finance, or Business Administration

Have an interest in sustainability

Have interests in sales and finance

Have great communication and interpersonal skills

Have strong analytical, organizational, and time management skills

Have a great team working spirit

Have a strong will to grow within the industry

Our benefits and perks

The opportunity to join a top player pioneer in environmental certificates trading on an incredible growth trajectory

Work for an inspiring vision for a more sustainable future

Work among a diverse team of passionate, and high-caliber individuals located across the world

Great career development opportunities

We have a hybrid and flexible work from office policy

Team events to bring our people to amazing destinations across Europe

A competitive salary, local benefits and uncapped revenue-based bonuses

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations toward a greener future

“Intrigued? We’d love to hear from you. Please click “apply” to submit your resume.

