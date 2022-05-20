Forest Carbon Service Manager, AFRY – Vantaa, Finland

Forest Carbon Service Manager
- Vantaa, Finland
- Employees can work remotely
- Full-time
- Competence area: IT
- Contract Type: Permanent
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Job Description
We are looking for a Forest Carbon Service Manager in AFRY’s new digital solutions division AFRY X in the Smart Forestry unit. The work of the manager focuses on management and development of the forest carbon services. The work also includes sales related activities and production of carbon services. The person in this role holds the overall understanding of the current stage and future development objectives of the unit’s carbon services. The person is responsible for developing the offering to respond to the prevailing trends and needs of the target customer groups. At first, the forest carbon service manager is responsible for the production of forest carbon scenario analyses, forest carbon accounting and other carbon services using our own software solutions.
The proposed work requires strong initiative and ability to work independently as the closest team consists of experts of different fields. The person in this role should have good problem-solving skills and drive for constant learning as the topic of forest carbon monitoring is actively evolving. You will work in the Data as a Service team and you will be in charge of internal carbon knowledge sharing and management. You will also engage with the software development teams, and bring your insights into the development of AFRY’s carbon modelling tools.
Technical requirements consist of good MS Excel skills and interest in learning new software. As modeling is automated in the company’s proprietary software, manual excel work consists of sorting and analyzing the received results and identification of general trend lines. The ability to read code and interact with software systems in non-GUI terminal environment is considered an advantage.
The candidate should know the basics in forest management and related carbon dynamics. A general understanding of at least two of the following topics should be established while reading into forest dynamics along the way:
- commercial possibilities of forest carbon
- global carbon market characteristics, current stage, and future expectations
- existing carbon reporting frameworks and guidelines
You will be providing services mainly in English language for international clients. It will be considered as an advantage, if you can perform assignments in Finnish language for Finnish clients.
The work can be conducted remotely, or in person either in AFRY’s Vantaa or Riihimäki office in Finland.
Qualifications
The person we are looking for has:
- Higher education degree in relevant field e.g. forestry or environmental studies
- Work experience between three to ten years in the relevant field
- Strong IT skills, including strong experience in MS Office products, and any experience in the use of forest modelling software(s) or coding skills are considered an advantage
- Fluent in English, and proficiency in Finnish is considered an advantage. The person will be working actively with both Finnish and international clients.
In addition, we appreciate:
- ability to take initiative and to work independently
- communication skills
- ability to adjust to the fast-paced project environment
- readiness to travel in Finland and abroad
- sales-oriented attitude
- customer-focused mindset
- problem-solving skills
We offer
We provide you with opportunities to deepen your expertise in the forestry sector accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of experts from different fields. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom – freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
Additional Information
Benefits at AFRY
AFRY employees are supported with lunch, sports, cultural, massage and commuting benefits. During remote work and leisure AFRY employees are covered by accident insurance. If a child of an AFRY employee becomes ill, they have a right to receive help in caring for the child.
AFRY employees are active organizers of free-time clubs, and our activities range locally from crossfit to golf and from hand crafts to board games. We support free-time clubs widely and also encourage active commuting. To commute emission-free, AFRY employees in permanent employment have the right to employment bicycle. All AFRY offices offer free breakfast porridge to active commuters.
Sustainability at AFRY
Sustainability is part of AFRY’s business strategy and a prerequisite for AFRY’s business as a whole. We connect technologies to create sustainable progress for you. Read more: https://afry.com/en/insights/sustainability
Interested?
To hear more about this position please contact Miika Malmström, tel. +358 50 3038066.
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV and cover letter with salary request by June 30, 2022.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.