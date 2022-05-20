Forest Carbon Service Manager, AFRY – Vantaa, Finland

We are looking for a Forest Carbon Service Manager in AFRY’s new digital solutions division AFRY X in the Smart Forestry unit. The work of the manager focuses on management and development of the forest carbon services. The work also includes sales related activities and production of carbon services. The person in this role holds the overall understanding of the current stage and future development objectives of the unit’s carbon services. The person is responsible for developing the offering to respond to the prevailing trends and needs of the target customer groups. At first, the forest carbon service manager is responsible for the production of forest carbon scenario analyses, forest carbon accounting and other carbon services using our own software solutions.

The proposed work requires strong initiative and ability to work independently as the closest team consists of experts of different fields. The person in this role should have good problem-solving skills and drive for constant learning as the topic of forest carbon monitoring is actively evolving. You will work in the Data as a Service team and you will be in charge of internal carbon knowledge sharing and management. You will also engage with the software development teams, and bring your insights into the development of AFRY’s carbon modelling tools.

Technical requirements consist of good MS Excel skills and interest in learning new software. As modeling is automated in the company’s proprietary software, manual excel work consists of sorting and analyzing the received results and identification of general trend lines. The ability to read code and interact with software systems in non-GUI terminal environment is considered an advantage.

The candidate should know the basics in forest management and related carbon dynamics. A general understanding of at least two of the following topics should be established while reading into forest dynamics along the way:

commercial possibilities of forest carbon

global carbon market characteristics, current stage, and future expectations

existing carbon reporting frameworks and guidelines

You will be providing services mainly in English language for international clients. It will be considered as an advantage, if you can perform assignments in Finnish language for Finnish clients.

The work can be conducted remotely, or in person either in AFRY’s Vantaa or Riihimäki office in Finland.