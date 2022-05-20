Risk Analyst, Environmental Commodities, Radicle – Calgary

Risk Analyst, Environmental Commodities

Job Type: Full-time | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary:

Radicle is looking for a Risk Analyst, Environmental Commodities to join our growing team! As a Risk Analyst, Environmental Commodities you will be working closely with our Finance team on ensuring the integrity, accuracy, and timeliness of the consolidation and reporting process for the Radicle Group of companies. You’ll work closely with a team of accounting professionals throughout the consolidation and reporting process while engaging in complex technical accounting matters across geographies, as they arise. You’ll add value through your ability to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the reporting process as well as through your attention to detail given the required accuracy in the work performed.

Primary Job Components:

Perform daily risk reporting/control tasks, analysis and validation of commodity and FX exposures, MtM/PnL, Forward Price Curves, etc.

Monitor, report, analyze, and explain commodity trading positions, limit utilization, exposures, P&L trends, and variances

Perform counterparty KYC risk assessment including counterparty validation and financial statement analysis, forecasting, and assessments, as it relates to our diverse portfolio of domestic and international trading partners.

Develop and maintain models for managing risk exposure and positions, valuations and PnL, Value at Risk (VaR), Earning at Risk (EaR), scenario analysis and stress testing.

Perform statistical and fundamental based stress testing on individual strategies, trade desk, and trade floor portfolios

Model and analyze complex structured deals (both valuation and risk metrics).

Work with both front and back end of ETRM system, databases, and Power BI to extract and analyze data, and provide risk reporting to support decision making.

Develop a strong working relationship supporting internal groups such as trading, finance, and corporate development

About You:

Radicle is looking for an entrepreneurial and self-motivated experienced professional, someone who is passionate about sustainability with excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to present technical and non-technical information clearly and concisely. As a self-motivated professional who thrives on autonomy and ownership of their work, you will bring proven risk analysis experience or technical business development to the team. Our ideal candidate is highly self-driven, adaptable and proactive, a team player. The ability to work in a deadline-driven, dynamic and fast-paced environment will be required for your success.

Experience, Skills and Characteristics:

2-5 years of experience with commodity (or environmental) markets and related market dynamics (both technical and fundamental based analysis).

Bachelor’s degree or higher in one of Finance, Economics, Mathematics, or Physics

Interest in the CFA Program, would be an asset

Knowledge of global carbon and environmental markets would be an asset, but not required.

Proficient Excel (spreadsheet) and database skills.

Experience in SQL, ETRM and Power BI experience, would be an asset

Experience with stress testing, quantitative modelling, and analysis techniques for structured deal valuation, including Monte Carlo and fundamental based modelling, would be an asset

Exceptional attention to detail and time management

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work in a dynamic team environment.

YOU + RADICLE:

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward-thinking attitude.

We value both EQ and IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

