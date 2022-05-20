Director, Carbon Capture & Sequestration & Industrial Innovation, Radicle – Calgary

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our Innovation Team at Radicle. The ideal candidate thrives in a collaborative team environment, can meet immediate needs while planning for the future and strives for continuous improvement. As a leader of Carbon Capture & Sequestration (CCS) and industrial project types within the Innovation team, you would have oversight on effectively all new projects related to carbon capture and storage (including utilization and storage) and other industrial sustainability initiatives. As such you will have an immediate and substantial influence in empowering climate action and aligning those actions with environmental commodity markets (and other monetization pathways) for industrial emission reductions and removals at various scales.

Reporting to the Director, Innovation, you will be responsible for evaluating, developing and testing new pathways for emission reductions within North America and globally. This role involves combining your deep expertise with a curious and fearless attitude to pursue opportunities that may have never been investigated before. The role will involve internal and external responsibilities related to new and existing opportunities with support to and from other teams within Radicle. The role will also favour a candidate with an intrinsic interest in and specific awareness of novel developments in technology, methodologies, markets and international agreements within the world of carbon.

About You

Deep expertise and understanding of industrial sustainability technologies including CCS/CCUS

Awareness of the limits on your expertise and who to consult when you reach them

Detailed, and interested in the technical aspects of everything

Curious, savvy, and ready to take on novel tasks and projects

Calm and honest in the face of multiple deadlines and drivers

Open-minded and willing to learn new tasks and initiatives

An initiator, and a driver of change and progress

Primary Job Components

Oversee and execute on internal onboarding processes for novel carbon crediting and monetization opportunities into our carbon credit ecosystem/tech stack

Conduct and oversee external investigation and identification of novel carbon monetization opportunities and risks, including international work, across all global carbon markets

Coordinate and collaborate with multiple business unit team members for the successful implementation of projects

Provide critical projects development expertise to facilitate carbon trading initiatives

Support information collection (and be a source of information) regarding trends in environmental commodities markets and global innovation to inform the development of clear strategies in the industrial sustainability space

Assess project activities to advise clients on carbon market and monetization opportunities

Manage a portfolio of emission reduction project types, including technical expertise, relationships with registries, global development and applicable regulations

Quantify emission reductions based on industry standards and globally accepted methods

Critically evaluate emission reduction protocols and methodologies for strategic opportunities and risk implications

Effectively communicate advances in monetization and technology to management and other business units

Work collaboratively, acting as a leader or intrapreneur across business units, and across project development stages

Experience, Skills and Characteristics

Minimum of 10 years of experience in greenhouse gas accounting or emissions management, or a related field

Familiarity with local, regional and global CCS/CCUS and industrial emitter regulations

Experience in carbon markets across a variety of jurisdictions (large emitter compliance, fuel standards, voluntary markets)

Proven experience with project management/implementation success across multiple stakeholders and/or jurisdictions

Strong technical, engineering or scientific background (chemical/mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering/diploma, environmental sciences/engineering, instrumentation, environmental chemistry, etc.); Candidates without a technical background but demonstrating economics experience in environmental commodities markets may be considered, or considered for future roles

Previous familiarity or experience with carbon offset project development

Proven senior experience in technical writing and technical interpretation

Direct sector experience in at least two of the following: Geological CO2 storage including in saline aquifer, via Enhanced Oil Recovery, or in depleted oil/gas reservoirs Engineered (non-nature-based) carbon capture from industrial or atmospheric sources Engineered/industrial carbon storage (e.g. mineralization) Other innovative industrial sustainability/emission reduction project types in the following sectors: Power Energy Cement/construction materials



Assets

ISO 14064 or 14065 certification

Emissions regulation and/or reporting experience

Formal education in GHG accounting

Previous familiarity or experience in other related sustainability topics Previous familiarity or experience with carbon offset project development

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward thinking attitude. You will interface daily with credit developers, carbon market experts, and value-driving sales teams from Canada and beyond to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

We value both EQ and IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical expertise in GHG accounting and management. With the support of the full Advisory Services team, you will have in-depth experience advising on GHG management and monetization strategies. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply

Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the job title as the subject line.

We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.