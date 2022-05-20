Senior Carbon Analyst, Climate Smart, Radicle – Vancouver/Calgary/Remote

Job Type: Full-time | Target Start: June 2022

Location: Vancouver, BC / Calgary, AB / Remote

Summary

We are looking for a Senior Carbon Analyst to join our fast-paced agile environment and dynamic product team. The Senior Carbon Analyst role is integral to the success of the Climate Smart application and to the delivery of associated services. You will help Radicle’s clients measure and reduce their carbon footprint by designing and overseeing the continuous enhancement of measurement methodologies. The methodologies you will define will span across many industry sectors and geographical locations. You are the right candidate for this role if you care deeply about complying with current greenhouse gas accounting standards and providing best in class emissions measurement methodologies. Your work will provide the blueprint for our Advisory team and software to help clients accurately measure their footprint.

In this position, you will collaborate with various stakeholders, including product managers, sustainability advisors, developers, quality assurance analysts, and content writers.

Primary Job Components

Research and document methodologies for new activities, sectors or geographies.

Lead the annual emissions factor update including the research needed to validate methodologies and assess impact on current clients.

Provide guidance on how to best incorporate GHG inventory boundary-setting and emission reductions for the Climate Smart software.

Provide guidance on how to best incorporate target-setting pathways into the software for clients.

Be the voice of Sustainability Advisors and Clients.

Build the emissions calculation engine roadmap and provides direction on to evolve carbon emissions captured by the software.

Provide insights into feature development to ensure we address not only GHG protocol requirements but also Sustainability Advisor and Customer needs.

Develop test plans in collaboration with QA to validate calculations.

Review documentation such as self-help articles prepared for training purposes.

Provide expertise directly to customers when appropriate to assist with unique measurement questions.

Train Service Delivery team on emission factors updates or additions and assist with the development of documentation for internal and external clients.

Experience, Skills and Characteristics

Technical degree or engineering experience

Experience with corporate greenhouse gas footprinting or life cycle assessment.

High proficiency with Excel.

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Flexible, proactive and enjoys working in a collaborative team environment.

Ability to juggle multiple projects to deadline while maintaining high quality of work

Quick learner who enjoys researching, understanding and describing the practical application of software.

YOU + RADICLE:

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward-thinking attitude. We value both EQ and IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams. We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way. No one is an island. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively. We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often –that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply:

Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the job title as the subject line. We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.

