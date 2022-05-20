Climate Talks > Governments near a UN deal on pricing shipping emissions -observers

Governments near a UN deal on pricing shipping emissions -observers

Published 21:53 on May 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:56 on May 20, 2022  /  Climate Talks, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

Prospects for a global carbon pricing regime for shipping have improved markedly following a week of closed-door talks at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), an advisory group said on Friday.

Prospects for a global carbon pricing regime for shipping have improved markedly following a week of closed-door talks at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), an advisory group said on Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software