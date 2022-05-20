Compliance markets alone to double global use of carbon credits, says bank

Published 17:06 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 17:42 on May 20, 2022 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Rules that allow offsets in five compliance markets, including China, could drive nearly as much demand for carbon credits as were issued under the entire voluntary carbon market (VCM) last year, a bank report found Friday, adding that the trend is likely to rise.