Five multinationals join facility aiming to buy 1 mln carbon removals credits by 2030

Published 23:01 on May 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:37 on May 20, 2022  /  International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Five global firms have joined a facility that seeks to forward purchase one million carbon removal credits (CDR) at a targeted average price of $200 a tonne of CO2e through 2030, aiming to drive nascent technologies to scale.

