Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:58 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 12:59 on May 20, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices clawed back early losses on Friday morning as traders balanced a cut of 3% in 2022 auction volumes with the prospect of a 200-250 million-tonne injection of additional auction supply in the coming four years.