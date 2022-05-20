Ratings Manager Sustainable Development, Calyx Global – US (Remote)

About the job

We are looking for a person to lead and manage our SDG ratings. This is an important role for our company, as it speaks to half of our mission—improving the impact of markets for people living in and around project areas.

What you’ll do

• Manage team of eight project assessors

• Recruit and train for junior positions

• Coordinate with other Research and Analytics Managers to identify priority assessments

• Act as secretariat for Calyx Global’s Independent SDG Impact Panel

• Work to improve future iterations of the ratings framework

• Develop communication materials that explain the purpose and value of the SDG ratings

What we’re looking for

• Strong interpersonal skills – You’ll be working with a diverse, international team that brings valuable insights to the SDG ratings.

• Strong writing skills

• Ability to multitask,identify priorities and project manage

• At least one year of management experience

• Willingness to learn – The voluntary carbon market is sprawling, complex, and fast-changing. We need people who are willing to admit what they don’t know and ask questions!

• Experience with and knowledge of the VCM and/ or the SDGs preferred

What’s in it for You?

• A role in shaping the future of carbon markets and nudging towards a bigger positive impact on climate, the planet and people

• An opportunity to join Calyx Global at a foundational time, help set the direction of travel and co-create the culture, processes, systems, etc.

• Competitive compensation and access to the company’s equity compensation plan

• Flexible working arrangement opportunities

Apply from here.