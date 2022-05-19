UK govt claws back nearly 400k free carbon permits from emitters for 2021

Published 23:44 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 01:12 on May 20, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK government has clawed back almost 400,000 carbon permits handed for free to emitters for 2021 after it was found that their output was lower than expected, imposing modest cuts for future years as a result.