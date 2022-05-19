Common EUA auction volumes for 2022 slashed by 3% due to calculation error

Published 23:03 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 23:52 on May 19, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

This year's carbon permit sale volumes on the EU's Common Auction Platform are being slashed by almost 3%, exchange EEX announced late Thursday, in a surprise move resulting from an apparent calculation error.