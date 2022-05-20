Product Marketing Lead, Credit Development & Trading, Radicle – Remote

Product Marketing Lead, Credit Development & Trading

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary:

Radicle is looking for an experienced Product Marketing Lead to join it’s award-winning brand and high performing marketing team. They will be responsible for using a combination of marketing and sales automation technologies to implement and optimize multi-channel marketing campaigns for our Credit Development and Trading products. The ideal candidate will have proven success in several areas including digital marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and marketing automation. This role reports to the Demand Generation & Digital Marketing Manager.

Primary Job Components:

Design and execute marketing campaigns to engage and influence target markets.

Configure and utilize marketing automation platforms (HubSpot) to optimize our clients’ lead generation & lead nurturing processes through email campaigns, content marketing, paid media, social media channels and ABM tactics.

Work closely with Sales, Consulting, & Software teams to understand and launch new products, create content, and deliver high quality leads to help them achieve growth targets.

Manage and convert targeted prospects through calls-to-action, landing pages, webinars, and content offers.

Work with Events Manager, Content Writer, and Creative Lead to develop world class content that will be promoted through various marketing channels.

Conduct a range of market research activities to better identify target audiences for products and attract them through compelling content across the appropriate channels.

Track, report, and analyze program performance, and make recommendations for further improvement.

Manage projects, contractors, vendors, timelines, and all deliverables for product lines.

About You:

Radicle is looking for an entrepreneurial and self-motivated professional who thrives on autonomy and ownership over their work. Ideal candidates will bring proven experience within Demand Generation or Product Marketing for a Software-as-a-Service business and be individuals who are adaptable and proactive, team-players, with a passion for climate solutions and results focused. As an ideal candidate, you possess exceptional organizational, communication and collaboration skills. You bring expert level “know-how” in solving complex problems with limited oversight. The coordination of competing priorities and different stakeholders across various projects and initiatives are second nature to you.

Expertise:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Marketing, or another related field

5+ years of marketing experience, specifically working on product marketing campaigns with direct responsibility for program results

Tech Savvy with experience managing a marketing tech stack (currently using Hubspot, Dynamics, and 6sense)

Excellent writing and communication skills, including copywriting and salesmanship

Deep understanding of sales methods and channels through which the products are marketed into

Ability to work collaboratively with sales, marketing, and production teams to meet customer needs

Presentation skills and the ability to explain marketing strategies to other teams in the organization

Excellent problem-solving skill and a passion to understand customer problems and devise solutions to solve them

Analytical thinking skills – uses data to drive strategy and to focus activities

Experience managing marketing efforts for SaaS or BaaS products

Working knowledge of HTML and popular content management systems

Experience with website analytics tools, and an understanding of how to track goals, report website metrics, and their impact on marketing strategy

Understands marketing metrics including MQLs, SQLs, CTR, impressions, conversions, etc. related to digital marketing campaigns and can communicate performance

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Goal-oriented and independent learner

YOU + RADICLE:

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward thinking. You will work with marketing specialists, sustainability experts, and value-driving sales teams to set out how best to capture clients that want to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for your digital marketing experience. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply:

Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the job title as the subject line. We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.

Balance is possible.

RADICLEBALANCE.COM