Lead – Carbon Markets Research & Intelligence, Ecosystem Marketplace – Washington DC (Preferred)/Remote

Title: Lead – Carbon Markets Research & Intelligence

Location: Forest Trends, Washington, D.C.

Summary:

Forest Trends is an international non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that works to expand the value of forests to society. We work to promote sustainable forest management and conservation by creating and capturing market values for ecosystem services to support innovative projects and enterprises in these new markets and to enhance the livelihoods of local communities living in and around critical ecosystems globally.

Ecosystem Marketplace (EM) is a Forest Trends initiative that is in its 16th year running the leading independent and standardized trade carbon credit trade reporting, transparency, and knowledge-sharing mechanism for global voluntary and compliance carbon markets to drive improved market integrity, price discovery, and understanding of supply, demand, and credit quality. EM Data on confidential carbon market trades and market-related issues is disclosed through a secure online, on-demand, continuous reporting system and tracking carbon registries. Data providers, referred to as EM Respondents, are comprised of a growing international network of more than 200 project developers, brokers, intermediaries, and exchanges, covering 100+ carbon offset project countries, and all carbon credit standards, project types, and structures. EM’s data intelligence and analytics products include articles, reports, briefs, and analytical tools that rely on these robust datasets to increase transparency in the carbon markets.

EM is seeking a Lead on Carbon Markets Research & Intelligence to focus on voluntary and compliance carbon market developments. The successful candidate will conduct desk research and lead analysis of global carbon market pricing data collected by the EM team, to identify trends and produce written findings for external facing reports, market briefs and articles, as well as bespoke analyses. The successful candidate will report to the Director of Ecosystem Marketplace.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Lead and manage the team’s research of carbon market developments, working with carbon market team members to identify points of analysis.

Analyze and interpret carbon market data compiled by EM team and translate findings into public reports (e.g., State of the Voluntary Carbon Markets & State of Forest Carbon Finance), articles on EM news site, and products for clients.

Support on the ground market actors with data and research, including Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Conduct scoping and develop unique content for EM Partners and Supporters.

Liaise with EM audience and market actors to understand reporting challenges and data needs to convey and coordinate with EM researchers and data specialist to continually enhance EM’s reporting metrics. EM Stakeholders include EM Respondents reporting data (e.g., project developers and market intermediaries) and 20,000+ users of EM data and publications.

Work with team to produce EM Insight events (virtual and in-person), convene key discussions on research topics, and launch publications.

Contribute to EM thought leadership by taking part in calls and meetings with partners and technical working groups and contribute to international conferences and capacity building efforts as needed.

Support EM Director to assess and develop new funding and business opportunities.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications, Skills, and Experience:

3-5 years minimum of relevant work experience in carbon markets and strong understanding of climate policy developments.

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analysis, writing, information management, and research skills.

Committed to the mission of Forest Trends and of the Ecosystem Marketplace initiative.

Experience effectively communicating and presenting findings to a large variety of audiences.

Demonstrate strong initiative and a desire to work in a fast paced and entrepreneurial environment.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with other EM staff on team projects and with other Forest Trends initiatives on joint projects.

Excellent research, organizational, and communications skills.

Prior experience with project and personnel management desired.

Interest in working with large data sets and building data skills.

Ability to work with collaborators based outside of the US and develop strong internal and external stakeholder relationships.

Journalism, Spanish or French, and statistics skills a plus.

Compensation:

Competitive salary commensurate with work experience. In addition, Forest Trends offers a generous benefits package that includes a 7% (of gross pay) employer-paid contribution to a 401K account; subsidized health and dental care insurance for self and family; employer-paid life, short- and long-term disability insurance; and paid sick and annual leave.

Location: Washington, D.C. preferred, remote work possible.

To Apply:

Forest Trends is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse staff. We believe in the power of diversity to expand our range and capacity for understanding and engaging with the world, identifying challenges, and discovering, and delivering solutions. We honor team members’ experiences, perspectives, and unique identity and focus on building and sustaining an equitable and inclusive work environment where diversity is celebrated and valued.

Please send a cover letter and CV to info@ecosystemmarketplace.com with the subject line “Market Analyst.”

Application deadline is June 10, 2022. Carbon markets are fast moving and so is this hiring process. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis, interested applicants are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible.