NA Markets: CCA prices lift into May auction, RGGI holds amid heavy spread trading

Published 23:10 on May 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:10 on May 19, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to a one-month high this week as traders questioned why this would occur before the May 18 WCI auction, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values lifted as entities rolled positions out on the curve.

