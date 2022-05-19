Low-cost European airlines strengthen EUA hedging, forecast summer demand close to pre-pandemic levels

Low-cost European carriers announced in quarterly reports this week that they had furthered their hedging of carbon emission allowances (EUAs) for 2022 and 2023 over the past three months, and cautiously expected demand to rebound back towards 2019 levels from the summer onwards.