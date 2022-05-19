Two European Parliament committees have backed plans to swiftly launch an EU-wide fund tasked with supporting poorer people cope with rising heating and road mobility costs during the clean transition, voting results showed this week.
Key lawmakers seek to unlock EU Social Climate Fund in 2024-2032, but post-2027 funding looks uncertain
Two European Parliament committees have backed plans to swiftly launch an EU-wide fund tasked with supporting poorer people cope with rising heating and road mobility costs during the clean transition, voting results showed this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.