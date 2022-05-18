Thirty-five emitters fail to comply in first year of UK ETS

Published 21:25 on May 18, 2022 / Last updated at 02:07 on May 19, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Some 922 of the 957 installations and airlines regulated by the UK carbon market were in compliance in the scheme's inaugural year, the British government announced late Wednesday, with those entities surrendering permits covering more than 99% of verified emissions.