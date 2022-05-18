Associate, Food and Forests, Ceres – Boston/Remote

Location: Boston or remote

Salary: $49,000-$50,000

Details:

The Associate, Food and Forests position will support Ceres’ efforts to drive company and investor action on deforestation and land conversion, greenhouse gas emissions from food systems, and natural climate solutions. We are looking for candidates with analytical and organizational skills, knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research methods, as well as an interest in sustainable food systems and commodity supply chains. The successful candidate will support research, knowledge building, and program-wide monitoring and evaluation (M&E). This full-time position reports to a Senior Manager on the Food and Forests Program.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to the following:

· As directed by the Senior Manager, Food and Forests Program, support the program reporting and strategic planning by compiling and analyzing historical and current program performance data.

· Maintain and regularly update all datasets pertaining to program key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure engagements, deliverables, and other important information is tracked and available.

· Support the enhancement and maintenance of program management systems as needed.

· Track and monitor deforestation and food-related news for internal and external use.

· Conduct research on industry value chains, trade flows, and market intelligence pertaining to food and forestry sectors.

· Conduct research projects, including landscape assessments and Theory of Change mapping, to scope and evaluate the expansion of programmatic work streams.

· Support topical research on corporate sustainability actions pertaining to deforestation, agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity.

· Participate in Food and Forests and relevant cross-team meetings, quarterly and annual program reviews, and annual planning meetings.

· Provide administrative and programmatic support as needed.

Requirements

· Minimum of 18 months, full-time, professional experience demonstrating strong interpersonal skills and project management abilities.

· Excellent quantitative research and data analysis skills, with a working knowledge of qualitative or mixed-methods research a plus.

· Proficient in the use of MS Office Suite, especially Microsoft Excel, and knowledge in database systems (Salesforce).

· Knowledge of, or experience with, both environmental and social sustainability issues, particularly understanding of the role of business and the investment community.

Experience in collecting industry or company data a plus.

· Effective oral and written communication skills.

· Excellent organizational abilities; demonstrated capacity to handle and prioritize multiple tasks, set priorities, meet deadlines, take precise notes, and work well in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work well both independently and collaboratively.

· Sound judgment, sensitivity to diverse constituencies, excellent interpersonal skills, strong initiative and motivation.

· Desire to work in a not-for-profit, advocacy-focused organization.

· Willingness to travel as needed to accomplish duties noted above.

Link: https://www.ceres.org/careers/opportunities