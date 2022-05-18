A European Parliament committee this week backed a far more aggressive introduction of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) than Brussels initially proposed, a move that experts see as being littered with practical challenges.
EU Parliament’s aggressive CBAM line presents real-world challenges, say experts
A European Parliament committee this week backed a far more aggressive introduction of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) than Brussels initially proposed, a move that experts see as being littered with practical challenges.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.