Malaysia’s Sarawak state introduces new bill to govern forest carbon activity

Published 06:25 on May 18, 2022 / Last updated at 06:25 on May 18, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A bill being considered by Sarawak's local legislative body will, if passed, make it the first state in Malaysia able to grant licences for “forest carbon activity” in permanent forest and state land, according to local media reports.