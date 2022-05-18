A bill being considered by Sarawak’s local legislative body will, if passed, make it the first state in Malaysia able to grant licences for “forest carbon activity” in permanent forest and state land, according to local media reports.
Malaysia’s Sarawak state introduces new bill to govern forest carbon activity
