Principal Carbon Offsets, BHP – Perth

About BHP

At BHP we support our people to grow, learn, develop their skills and reach their potential. With a global portfolio of operations, we offer a diverse and inclusive environment with extraordinary career opportunities. Our strategy is to focus on creating a safe work environment where our employees feel strongly connected to our values and objectives, and where the capability of our people is key to our success.

About The Role

Energy, Carbon and Potash team within BHP Sales & Marketing is seeking a Principal Carbon Offset for its Carbon Desk to execute the carbon offset strategy in alignment with BHP’s Climate Change Strategy. This defines setting and executing the strategy by sourcing offsets from procuring carbon offsets, investing in carbon offset origination projects, and managing the offtake contracts and projects, using offsets for BHP’s voluntary or regulatory purposes or for product offering to differentiate our commodity service offerings to help customer’s decarbonisation journey and developing in-depth knowledge of Australia and global carbon offset markets and developments therein. This role can be based in either Singapore or Perth.

Key accountabilities

• Develops, implements and coordinates BHP’s strategy around the procurement and origination of carbon offsets and regulatory credits

• Provides in-depth knowledge of global and regional regulatory and voluntary carbon offset markets to support business decisions

• Identifies, develops and manages carbon offset origination project opportunities

• Engages with industry participants to identify and develop carbon offset sourcing opportunities

• Risk manages the carbon offset offtake portfolio

• Provides advice to support delivery of the corporate decarbonization strategy (emission reduction initiatives in BHP’s operated assets)

• Provides guidance on all aspects related to the sale of zero-carbon commodities

• Reports to senior management and other key stakeholders on developments in carbon markets and offset strategy

• Manages interfaces with other functions and Assets in BHP as it relates to carbon offset procurement activities and activities within BHP that generate carbon offsets

• Engages with external parties (such as industry associations, customers, competitors)

• Supports a controlled risk environment through the development, maintenance and implementation of risk registers

• Builds strong relationships with other Functional and Marketing teams as well as the Minerals Australia Assets

About You

• You will hold a Bachelor’s degree and/or have extensive experience in the Carbon industry with a focus on carbon emissions and offsets

• Prior work experience in managing carbon offset origination projects and carbon offset positions is required

• Knowledge of Safeguard Mechanism and experience in originating, trading, and purchasing ACCUs is required

• Knowledge of international carbon offset trading schemes and regulations, with preference for those markets that BHP operates and markets in, is required

• Relationships with offset generators, project originators and/or intermediaries such as traders, service providers, etc. preferred

• In-depth knowledge of carbon offset methodologies, both nature-based solutions as well as industrial solutions is preferred.

• A naturally curious individual that is able to apply strategic thinking to solve complex business problems

• Evidences strong analytical skills and risk awareness

• Possesses project planning and execution skills that enable identification and prioritization of critical work

• Evidences high level of commercial and business acumen

• Experienced in engaging effectively with and influencing executive-level stakeholders

• Able to independently lead large streams of work (and manage associated risks)

• Has experience managing small teams and/or major projects

• Ability to build trustful relationships and communication effectively across multiple levels

About Our Process

At BHP, we are committed to employing individuals who align with the BHP Charter Values and meet the requirements of the role. As part of the recruitment process, there are a number of checks which may be conducted to demonstrate applicants suitability for a role including police / criminal background checks, medical, drug and alcohol testing, due diligence checks, right to work checks, and/or reference checks.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people, BHP requires employees in Australia to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in line with BHP’s Covid Policy and any relevant State health directives. If you are applying for a role at BHP please consider this requirement when submitting your application. BHP will also adhere to any relevant health directives that may be made that affects our workforce.

Supporting a Diverse Workforce

The size and magnitude of our business not only provides significant opportunity for professional development, but also attractive salary packages with performance-based bonuses and a unique BHP employee share program.

At BHP, we recognise that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing a work environment in which everyone is included, treated fairly and with respect. We are an Equal Opportunity employer and we encourage applications from women and Indigenous people. We know there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, and work is only one of these, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, other extended leave entitlements and parent rooms.

