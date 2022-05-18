Director, Forest Carbon Origination, Bluesource – Calgary/Canada (Remote)

About the Organization: Bluesource is the most experienced and most diversified corporate climate and energy advisor providing innovative, trusted environmental services and products in North America. We are a full-service partner counseling leading organizations at every stage of the business cycle to simplify their next steps toward achieving their climate and environmental goals. We understand that no business, organization or government agency regardless of its size can afford to be absent from the climate conversation, and we have the breadth of services and depth of experience to help our clients achieve their environmental and energy goals simply, efficiently and credibly.

We are a passionate group of people dedicated to delivering real GHG emission reduction and efficiency projects, services and strategies, and we are looking for enthusiastic, personable and like-minded team players to join our team to help us increase our positive impact. We offer flexible working hours, competitive benefits, and an entrepreneurial culture in a positive, supportive, working atmosphere.

General Summary: As the Director, Forest Carbon Origination, you will join our growing carbon offset origination team where your core focus will be on originating forest carbon offset projects across Canada. Bluesource partners with forest landowners, Indigenous communities, ranchers, community forests, and conservation trusts to help them monetize the carbon sequestration benefits associated with the sustainable management of their lands. The project origination role involves securing client relationships and partnerships to provide these landowners with offset project development, marketing and monetization services. Given the nature of the partnerships, the business development function requires significant relationship building, education on offsets, technical guidance, environmental market expertise, and contract negotiation. The individual in this role will be on the front line of climate action by educating land stewards across the country on carbon and enabling the protection of natural ecosystems by leveraging the financial value of carbon sequestration.

Primary Responsibilities and Competencies*:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Self-starter who has an existing network of relationships with landowners and communities managing large forested lands or grasslands that they can leverage such relationships to build a pipeline of contracted forest carbon offset projects.

In relation to carbon offsets from forests, the focus will be on Improved Forest Management, a means of incentivizing forest owners to preserve standing forest stock for its climate benefits.

Ability to lead technical and policy development to identify new natural climate solution offset opportunities for Canada.

Geographic scope of originating these projects will be Canada-wide but will involve a concentration in key regions and provinces that offer better opportunities for recognition of NCS offsets (BC, AB, SK, MB, ON).

A passion for the environment and making a difference in the fight against climate change.

Managing ambiguity and identifying creative solutions to overcome barriers and uncertainties.

Travel is less than 20%

*Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time.

Required Education, Experience and Certification:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in forestry or related environmental/resource studies.

Minimum 8 years of professional experience in a related field.

Established network related to land/resource management within Indigenous communities, private timberlands owners, ranchers or conservation trust landowners.

Contract negotiation experience.

Proven track record in client relationship management.

An understanding of GHG quantification in land-based sequestration.

Preferred Education, Qualifications & Experience:

Post-graduate degree in forestry or related environmental/resource studies.

Registered Professional Forester designation would be an asset.

Proven track record of meeting monthly/quarterly/annual business development targets.

Skills:

Interpersonal skills

Negotiation and contracting skills

Public speaking skills and a demonstrated ability to engage audiences at professional events.

Strong quantitative skills.

Proven business development abilities.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Self-motivated

Ability to take initiative

Ability to work independently

Strong work ethic

Ability to work in a collaborative and team environment

Benefits

Paid for by employer – Comprehensive Medical, Dental, and Vision

Life & AD&D

Short Term Disability

Long Term Disability

Unlimited Vacation Time

10+ paid holidays per year

RRSP with company with company match

Paid Parental Leave

Wellness Program

Paid Sabbaticals

Volunteer Opportunities

Competitive salary

Equal Employment

Bluesource is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, political belief, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, age, or criminal conviction for which a pardon has been granted, or any other protected category under Provincial and Federal Laws governing workplace discrimination. Accommodations are available on request, for candidates with disabilities taking part in the selection process.

Bluesource is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

Bluesource Values

Together, our team is united in its passion for environmental stewardship, integrity, relationships, professional conduct, living for something greater than ourselves and making a lasting impact on our local and global communities.

At Bluesource, we are proud of our diverse group of individuals from many cultures, backgrounds, and worldviews. Together, we embrace creativity and strong work ethic while fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability.

In the marketplace, we value transparency and candor and seek to treat clients and competitors as we would ourselves.

We are also aware that all are fallible and strive to be both solution-oriented and gracious when we fall.

APPLY HERE