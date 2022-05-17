Emitters in the RGGI cap-and-trade programme added carbon permits in between the Mar. 9 sale and the end of the month, as prices retreated on the secondary market, according to a report published Tuesday.
RGGI compliance entities build allowance holdings in Q1 after March sale
Emitters in the RGGI cap-and-trade programme added carbon permits in between the Mar. 9 sale and the end of the month, as prices retreated on the secondary market, according to a report published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.