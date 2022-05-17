More countries likely to follow Indonesia in temporarily halting VCM issuance, warns investment firm

Published 22:19 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 22:19 on May 17, 2022 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Voluntary Market / No Comments

More countries are likely to follow the move by the Indonesia government, which has halted the issuance of carbon credits from projects in the country until it has finalised its new carbon policy, a major carbon credit company said in a conference call Tuesday for its quarterly results.