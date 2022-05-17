Africa > More countries likely to follow Indonesia in temporarily halting VCM issuance, warns investment firm

More countries likely to follow Indonesia in temporarily halting VCM issuance, warns investment firm

Published 22:19 on May 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:19 on May 17, 2022  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

More countries are likely to follow the move by the Indonesia government, which has halted the issuance of carbon credits from projects in the country until it has finalised its new carbon policy, a major carbon credit company said in a conference call Tuesday for its quarterly results.

More countries are likely to follow the move by the Indonesia government, which has halted the issuance of carbon credits from projects in the country until it has finalised its new carbon policy, a major carbon credit company said in a conference call Tuesday for its quarterly results.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software