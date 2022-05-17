Brussels’ to consider selling MSR-held carbon units under RePowerEU plan -FT

Published 20:55 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 22:04 on May 17, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission is considering selling 200-250 million EU carbon allowances currently held in the MSR as part of the bloc's RePowerEU initiative, the FT reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous EU officials and diplomats.