The European Commission is considering selling 200-250 million EU carbon allowances currently held in the MSR as part of the bloc’s RePowerEU initiative, the FT reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous EU officials and diplomats.
Brussels’ to consider selling MSR-held carbon units under RePowerEU plan -FT
