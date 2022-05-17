Egypt to unveil green hydrogen plan with investment wave to continue ahead of COP event

Published 14:41 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 23:08 on May 17, 2022

Huge inflows of foreign investment will flood into green hydrogen projects in Egypt, noted analysts Tuesday, after the government announced it would unveil a national hydrogen plan in the coming months ahead of hosting COP27 in November.