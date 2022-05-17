Engie reaches agreement to pay for Russian gas, reports strong Q1 profits

Published 14:59 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 14:59 on May 17, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

French utility Engie will keep buying Russian gas from Gazprom in light of new guidelines from the European Commission on how to avoid direct payments in rubles, it said in first-quarter results on Tuesday that also announced soaring profits and raised 2022 earnings targets.