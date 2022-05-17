French utility Engie will keep buying Russian gas from Gazprom in light of new guidelines from the European Commission on how to avoid direct payments in rubles, it said in first-quarter results on Tuesday that also announced soaring profits and raised 2022 earnings targets.
Engie reaches agreement to pay for Russian gas, reports strong Q1 profits
