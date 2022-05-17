CORRECTION – EU Parliament committee backs higher line on ETS ambition -votes

Published 11:43 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 12:49 on May 17, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Parliament's environment committee (ENVI) has voted for a 67% emissions reduction target for 2030 for the EU ETS, supporting an earlier compromise deal that goes beyond the European Commission's proposed 61%, according to a vote list seen by Carbon Pulse.