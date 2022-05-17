EU Parliament committee completes votes on first batch of climate legislation

Published 11:04 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 11:22 on May 17, 2022

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee (ENVI) has voted on the amendments of a first batch of the Fit for 55 climate policy package, on aviation ETS, the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) and land use LULUCF Regulation covering non-ETS sectors, as well as a draft opinion on the Renewable Energy Directive (RED).