EUAs climbed to their highest in nearly three months after lawmakers in the European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) voted for a steeper emissions reduction target for 2030 and a more responsive price control mechanism.
Euro Markets: EUAs climb to three-month high as ENVI votes for steeper 2030 reduction target
