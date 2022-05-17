Euro Markets: EUAs climb to three-month high as ENVI votes for steeper 2030 reduction target

Published 17:27 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 17:27 on May 17, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs climbed to their highest in nearly three months after lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee (ENVI) voted for a steeper emissions reduction target for 2030 and a more responsive price control mechanism.