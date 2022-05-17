UPDATE – 5 million in a billion: Crypto group auctions off seats at the table

Published 09:40 on May 17, 2022 / Last updated at 11:30 on May 17, 2022

A crypto company that sells carbon removal tokens on Tuesday launched a three-day auction in which interested parties can buy the right to help govern the firm, but was quickly criticised for letting investors dump tokens once the auction began.