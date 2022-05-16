Senior Carbon Market Analyst, Shell – London

Where you fit in

Shell Energy provides the customer interface for the IGR&ES business. With a global remit and deep knowledge of the end-to-end gas value chain, anchored on close customer and market intimacy, Shell Energy is in a unique position to maximize value of Shell’s gas, LNG, power and environmental products business and portfolio.

What’s the role?

This role is a key contributor to Shell’s global carbon market analysis with a focus on offering comprehensive and regular fundamental analysis and forecasting of the global carbon offset market. The analyst will be responsible for bringing all the internally derived Supply, Demand, Infrastructure views together and modelling those key drivers through custom In-house and external models to derive the short to medium term market forecasts across all the regions and products in the carbon offset markets. The analyst will analyze the global compliance markets and linkages between the regulations and carbon credit markets, as well as develop and update regional carbon abatement curves which can inform carbon pricing and costs of achieving targets. Collaborating with peers in the Fundamentals team and use technology to build scalability in this respect is essential. This position must build credibility with Energy Traders and IG colleagues to ensure analytic insights will be translated into commercial gain.

Position Accountabilities:

Lead the development of creating the short to medium-term offset market outlook for supply, demand and prices across regions and various carbon offset products such as forest, REDD, RECs etc.

Must develop the appropriate tools for analyzing country-level and global policies such as NDC and COP and associated impact on offset supply and demand as well as develop the processes and communication channels.

Collect and interpret medium term compliance and voluntary offset market information from a variety of internal and external sources.

Maintain a fundamental understanding and ongoing updating of supply-demand oil, gas and power markets, as well as REC and offset market dynamics and how it will impact compliance and regulations.

Regular market briefing to the stakeholders such as traders, originators, portfolio traders etc.

Mange ad-hoc requests, formalize and solve market fundamentals issues analytically in support of large decisions.

Help other analysts develop analytical skills through training and day-to-day interaction.

What we need from you?

BA in Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Econometrics, Business, Finance, Geology (advance degree preferred).

Proven experience with research and modelling of the gas or LNG market.

Must be able to develop fundamental-based views on quantitative analysis that will be translated into profitable investments and trades.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relations at multiple levels and across teams.

Must be a self-starter and able informally lead a geographically diverse team.

Exceptional communication and presentation skills, both written and oral.

Ability to filter multiple perspectives for commercially actionable intelligence.

Proficiency with typical Microsoft Office applications.

Experience developing and maintaining databases.

team-leader and staff development experience (either via direct line responsibility or indirectly).

Proven experience working on dynamic analytical teams focused on rapid and accurate creation of models, views, and custom applications.

Shell started operations in the United Kingdom more than 110 years ago. Since then we have grown into a leading innovative Oil & Energy company that rewards its employees by investing heavily in their careers and learning. Our people are our greatest asset, and our commitment to your career will see you thrive in a work environment that offers an industry-leading development programme. When your ideas travel, Shell will benefit and innovation will thrive. Shell has a key role to play in helping meet the UK’s growing energy demand, whilst using innovative technologies to develop cleaner energy. We are the largest FTSE 100 company in the UK by market capitalisation, and make a significant contribution to the UK economy. As well as processing 35% of the gas coming into the UK, we serve more than four million customers at our filling stations each week. Shell employs some 6,400 skilled staff as well as many contractors.

An innovative place to work

There’s never been a more exciting time to work at Shell. Everyone here is helping solve one of the biggest challenges facing the world today: bringing the benefits of energy to everyone on the planet, whilst managing the risks of climate change.

Join us and you’ll add your talent and imagination to a business with the power to shape the future – whether by investing in renewables, exploring new ways to store energy or developing technology that helps the world to use energy more efficiently.

An inclusive place to work

To power progress together, we need to attract and develop the brightest minds and make sure every voice is heard. Here are just some of the ways we’re nurturing an inclusive environment – one where you can express your ideas, extend your skills and reach your potential.

We’re creating a space where people with disabilities can excel through transparent recruitment process, workplace adjustments and ongoing support in their roles. Feel free to let us know about your circumstances when you apply and we’ll take it from there.

We’re closing the gender gap – whether that’s through action on equal pay or by enabling more women to reach senior roles in engineering and technology.

We’re striving to be a pioneer of an inclusive and diverse workplace, promoting equality for employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

We consider ourselves a flexible employer and want to support you finding the right balance. We encourage you to discuss this with us in your application.

A rewarding place to work

Combine our creative, collaborative environment and global operations with an impressive range of benefits and joining Shell becomes an inspired career choice.

We’re huge advocates for career development. We’ll encourage you to try new roles and experience new settings. By pushing people to reach their potential, we frequently help them find skills they never knew they had, or make career moves they never thought possible.

APPLY HERE