Court ruling to block Pennsylvania RGGI regulation should occur after Q2 auction

Published 22:57 on May 16, 2022

A decision on whether to block RGGI compliance obligations from taking effect on Pennsylvania’s power generators will occur after the cap-and-trade programme’s June auction, according to a Commonwealth Court order published Friday.