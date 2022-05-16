The Quebec environment ministry (MELCC) has proposed limiting the level of free allowances for industrial emitters in the province’s WCI cap-and-trade programme, while also including a consignment-based structure for companies that implement GHG-cutting projects.
Quebec proposes throttling free allocation, adding consignment for cap-and-trade emitters
The Quebec environment ministry (MELCC) has proposed limiting the level of free allowances for industrial emitters in the province’s WCI cap-and-trade programme, while also including a consignment-based structure for companies that implement GHG-cutting projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.