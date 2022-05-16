Quebec proposes throttling free allocation, adding consignment for cap-and-trade emitters

Published 22:39 on May 16, 2022 / Last updated at 22:39 on May 16, 2022

The Quebec environment ministry (MELCC) has proposed limiting the level of free allowances for industrial emitters in the province’s WCI cap-and-trade programme, while also including a consignment-based structure for companies that implement GHG-cutting projects.