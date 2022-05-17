EMEA > FEATURE: EU push to quit Russian fuels moves CCfDs up the queue in climate policy

FEATURE: EU push to quit Russian fuels moves CCfDs up the queue in climate policy

Published 18:57 on May 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:57 on May 17, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS  /  No Comments

A proposal for scaling up carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) is expected to feature in the European Commission's RePowerEU strategy this week, strengthening support for a powerful tool to spur investment in industrial decarbonisation but with lessons to remember from the UK’s experience using the mechanism in the power sector.

A proposal for scaling up carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) is expected to feature in the European Commission’s RePowerEU strategy this week, strengthening support for a powerful tool to spur investment in industrial decarbonisation but with lessons to remember from the UK’s experience using the mechanism in the power sector.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software