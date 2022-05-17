FEATURE: EU push to quit Russian fuels moves CCfDs up the queue in climate policy

A proposal for scaling up carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) is expected to feature in the European Commission's RePowerEU strategy this week, strengthening support for a powerful tool to spur investment in industrial decarbonisation but with lessons to remember from the UK’s experience using the mechanism in the power sector.