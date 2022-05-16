Contracts Trader – Environmental and Carbon, Alinta Energy – Sydney

About Alinta Energy:

At Alinta Energy, we’re constantly striving to do better. Whether it’s lowering customers costs, providing world class local service or sustainable energy, our aim is to be better. And to keep getting better day after day. Better for our customers. Better for Australia. And better for our environment.

It’s an exciting time to become a part of our growing team at Alinta Energy. Our people are our greatest asset and we’re committed to a culture that’s focussed on being better at providing great service externally and internally. An organisation where people truly matter. That’s better.

We’re a leading Australian utility with an owned and contracted generation portfolio of 3,000MW, over 1 million combined electricity and gas retail customers, and around 1,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand. Supplying energy in Australia for over 20 years, today we’re a vertically integrated energy company providing generation, retail and wholesale supply of gas and electricity across Australia. We support the development of renewable energy generation and offer local customer service through support hubs in Perth, Western Australia and Morwell in Victoria.

About the role:

We are looking for a Contracts Trader to join our dynamic Trading & Portfolio Management team, reporting to the Senior Contracts Trader. As a valued member of the team, you will primarily be responsible for helping to optimise Alinta’s environmental and carbon certificate forward exposure within the risk tolerance of the organisation. This objective is achieved through managing exposures through derivative and physical products in the wholesale contracts market developing structured products to suit wholesale and retail customer requirements and support generation development. Given the dynamic nature of the Trading and Portfolio Management team there will also be opportunities to pursue opportunities in electricity forward trading and long-term structured products and PPAs relating to both electricity and renewables.

Duties:

• Optimise value in managing Alinta’s carbon and environmental risk exposures arising from our retail exposure in LGC, STCs, VEECs, ESCs, ACCUs and other carbon/renewable energy schemes

• Execute forward environmental/carbon transactions in the wholesale markets inclusive of swaps and options

• Managing wholesale energy risk exposures arising from generation, generation development hedge position and retail positions by region

• Implement and assist in the development of trading strategies in accordance with policy and consistent with the organisation’s risk appetite

• Provide dedicated specialised support to the retail electricity business, relating to environmental certificate exposures

• Design and develop structured products to suit customer requirements, support generation development and/or suit portfolio positions

Skills and experience:

• Degree qualification including engineering, business/commerce, finance, mathematics or quantitative discipline

• Prior extensive experience in wholesale energy markets – preference towards environmental and electricity products in Australia

• Understanding of the various wholesale products used for managing forward market exposures inclusive of but not limited to swaps and options

• Strong analytical skills. In particular, Excel modelling skills including, but not limited to, VBA coding. Additional coding ability a plus i.e. Python etc

• Ability to develop and implement pricing strategies and models to maximise the AE energy portfolio

• Ability to assess, design, develop and price innovative risk management products and decision support tools

• Highly developed interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively communicate with, listen to and interact with a diverse workforce and effectively negotiate and resolve disputes

This is a great opportunity for an achievement driven Contracts Trader who is looking to join a high performing, collaborative and experienced team. You will play a key role in the success of Alinta Energy’s business, with long term development and progression opportunities.

Benefits:

• Hybrid working arrangements, combining office-based and work from home

• Staff energy discount offer (where products are available)

• Generous employee referral bonus

• Salary Packaging options

• Wellness programs including our Employee Assistance Program and free full access to the Headspace application

• Paid community volunteer leave

• Access to LinkedIn learning

• Discount program for a range of products and services

• 14 weeks of fully paid parental leave

• Company paid salary continuance insurance

• Ability to purchase additional leave

• Modern offices with free snacks, drinks and coffee

Alinta Energy is a Circle Back Initiative employer – we commit to respond to every applicant.

Please note that if your application progresses you will be required to complete background/pre-employment checks. These checks may include but are not limited to – right to work/immigration checks, reference checks, criminal background checks, checks, qualification checks and additional finance checks for finance related positions.

Alinta Energy takes the safety and wellbeing of our people seriously. We require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to attend our workplaces.

How to apply:

Click “APPLY” on this website to submit your application. Applications close on the 20th of May.