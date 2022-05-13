Regulated entities’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length reached a year-high this week before the May 18 WCI auction, while speculators’ allowance holdings dove to a year-low, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI emitters stretch net long position, speculators shed as Q2 auction approaches
